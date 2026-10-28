Iliyana Yotova: PP and DB want to return the time of assembly

PP and DB, who supported Gyurov's candidacy, want to return the time of assembly – murky times in which personal interests are easily served. For them, the most important task is to provoke a new political crisis in the country, to overthrow the government, for Asen Vassilev to become Prime Minister and for us to enter the timelessness of instability again. This was stated by presidential candidate Iliyana Yotova at a meeting with citizens in Veliko Tarnovo at the Museum “Renaissance and Constituent Assembly“. Prime Minister Rumen Radev also came to express his support for her.

“Our victory with Kiril Valchev starts from this hall – an emblem of freedom and statehood. In 2016, with today's Prime Minister Rumen Radev, we began our battle for another Bulgaria - a Bulgaria of statehood, in which the laws apply to everyone, there is no abuse of power, telephone rights and shurobajanashtina“, emphasized Yotova. She pointed out that the two have withstood all the blows, but have not entered into a compromise behind the people's backs.

“The parties that support our opponents are people who are ready to form unprincipled coalitions for vested interests, to make a mockery of the Bulgarian Constitution, and today they dare to talk about a new path for Bulgaria“, said the presidential candidate.

“When we talk about Mr. Gyurov, put him in brackets, because in 90% of cases he does not speak, but Assen Vassilev, Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozanov do. These people have been driving him crazy throughout the campaign. However, I wonder if Gyurov agrees with the smear campaign they have waged against me“, said Iliana Yotova.

She pointed out that her and Kiril Valchev's positions on the issue of the war in Ukraine are diametrically opposed to those of her opponents. “These people want the war in Ukraine to continue. A war that has brought so much destruction, innocent victims - Orthodox people, Slavic people. The war turns out to be very good business, including for part of the political system in Bulgaria“, said Iliana Yotova, citing public information according to which one of Gyurov's main sponsors has a large Ukrainian drone manufacturing company. “Isn't this a conflict of interest? What kind of addictions would the future president have“, she asked.

According to her, these people cannot look away from the severe Russophobia that has gripped them, they are ready to destroy the national interest in order to be on the “right side“ of history, as they say. Yotova emphasized the severe consequences of the war on the economy of all of Europe. “The war seeped into many of the systems of European countries and people took to the streets to protest against impoverishment“, she said.

Iliyana Yotova once again called for a halt to hostilities in Ukraine and a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in which Europe should play an active role with its own proposal. The presidential candidate pointed out that Finland and Norway have already talked to the Russian president. “We can no longer pour funds into this war. Bulgaria cannot be part of the Coalition of the Willing, which would send Bulgarian soldiers as peacekeepers. Bulgarian soldiers have no place in Ukraine“, was categorical Iliana Yotova.

In her speech, she also emphasized Bulgaria's difficult economic situation. “The new government found an empty treasury of minus 2 billion because of Asen Vassilev's budgets, made with the cherished goal of a 3% deficit in order to enter the eurozone“, emphasized Yotova. She recalled that she and Rumen Radev demanded a referendum on the euro because the state was not prepared, it did not have control functions to combat speculation. “They did not even allow the issue of the referendum to be considered in the National Assembly. They don't want the speculation to end because they are personally benefited by it“, said Iliana Yotova.

The presidential candidate indicated that she chose Kiril Valchev as her vice-presidential candidate because he is a man of law and speech. “For years, we have worked together to fill a big vacuum - for Bulgaria to be known abroad for its great historical and cultural heritage, with its talents and achievements today. We have worked actively with the Bulgarian communities abroad, which have great potential“, said Iliana Yotova.

Let's defend Bulgarian history, she called and recalled how, as Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov would have betrayed the Bulgarian position on North Macedonia if Rumen Radev had not intervened at the last moment. “These people are questioning the celebration next year of the 150th anniversary of the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation. "If I gain your trust and become president, I want to be the patron of these celebrations," emphasized Iliana Yotova.

She thanked Rumen Radev for the 9 years of joint work. “We had our differences, but outwardly we radiated strength, agreement and good decisions for the country. You are a military man – thank you for voting for me and giving a hand to a woman to be a candidate for president and supreme commander“, Iliyana Yotova addressed the prime minister.

She thanked for every vote received in the first round in support of their presidential candidate pair with Kiril Valchev. “Our victory begins from the old Bulgarian capital, from Veliko Tarnovo“, Yotova emphasized.