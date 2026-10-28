Over 30 Bulgarian ships are blocked on the Danube near Hungary, the Bulgarian Danube Chamber announced. The signal has been sent to the Ministry of Transport and to NOVA.

Hydrotechnical works are being carried out in the area of a Hungarian nuclear power plant, related to the provision of water for the facility. The Bulgarian Danube Chamber points out that due to the measures taken, alternative safe routes have not been provided. According to the organization, this leads to the de facto closure of the international waterway.

„Hydrotechnical works are being carried out around the nuclear power plant, which have currently closed shipping“, said Vesselin Rupchev.

According to him, more than 30 Bulgarian ships are in the area. He pointed out that his company has not had any income since July 26, while the costs for maintaining the ships, staff and office continue.

Bulgaria wants corridors for the withdrawal of ships

„Corridor number 7 is currently closed and there is only empty talk around it“, said Rupchev.

The Bulgarian Danube Chamber insists that the Bulgarian authorities should start negotiations with Hungary and inform the European Commission. The organization claims that the river is navigable in the relevant section and that the main reason for the blockage is the restrictions introduced due to dredging activities.

The Ministry of Transport is preparing official correspondence to the Hungarian authorities. It will express concern about the impact of the measures on international shipping and request information on the progress of construction activities and the possibilities for safe passage.

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev has insisted to his Hungarian counterpart David Vitezi that navigation corridors be provided through which the blocked Bulgarian ships can withdraw. The provision of time windows for the movement of vessels, which have not been able to continue on their route for weeks, has also been discussed.

Next discussion on November 9

„It is important for us to find a practical solution that will allow Bulgarian carriers to continue their work. There needs to be clear coordination between the institutions and actions need to be taken to ensure the safe passage and withdrawal of the blocked ships,“ said Georgi Peev.

A meeting of the Danube Commission with the participation of hydrotechnical experts is scheduled for November 9. The Hungarian side is expected to present information on the progress of construction activities and the possibilities for providing a shipping corridor.

Georgi Peev said that the Bulgarian government is monitoring the situation and is ready to raise the issue with the European institutions if a timely solution is not found.

Sources: nova.bg