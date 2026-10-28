Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey take action to ensure shipping in the Black Sea region

The Ministers of Defense of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey Dimitar Stoyanov, Stefan-Radu Oprea and Yaşar Güler today discussed the security challenges in the Black Sea and agreed on steps to strengthen information exchange, increase situational awareness and improve early warning capabilities.

The trilateral ministerial meeting on security in the Black Sea region, which was also attended by the Chiefs of Defense of Bulgaria and Turkey Admiral Emil Eftimov and General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and the Deputy Chief of Defense of Romania Lieutenant General Dragos Dimitru Iakub, was held today in Sofia.

„Our common position is that the challenges to regional security require coordinated actions, timely exchange of information and effective cooperation“, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in a statement after the meeting.

The Defense Minister stated that the three Black Sea countries will continue active cooperation both in a trilateral format and within NATO, in close coordination with the Alliance's member and partner countries. “Our understanding is that security in the Black Sea is a common responsibility that requires common action. We will work together at the political and military level to de-escalate tensions, strengthen regional stability and guarantee freedom of navigation,“ he said.

Minister Stoyanov noted that the trilateral meeting is a clear sign of the shared responsibility of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey for security in the Black Sea and the readiness to act together in the conditions of a complicated regional situation.

The three Black Sea countries categorically condemn the drone attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea and call for an immediate cessation of the attacks that threaten commercial ships, maritime infrastructure and the safety of maritime activities. They express their sympathy to the families of the deceased sailors and their full solidarity with the countries whose citizens and vessels have been affected and call for strict compliance with international law.

“We will continue our trilateral consultations with a view to implementing concrete measures aimed at preventing escalation, preserving human life and ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea“, said Romanian Minister of National Defense Ștefan-Radu Oprea. He pointed out that attacks on merchant ships require a coordinated response in the air and sea domains.

“We view the intensified attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea with concern and call on the parties to exercise prudence within the scope of the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas“, said Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. “We do not lack capabilities regarding the measures that can be taken — "The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Bulgarian and Romanian Armed Forces, have the necessary capabilities to take measures," he said, adding that maintaining stability and security in the region is of vital importance for Turkey.

The three defense ministers expressed a united position to continue the dialogue on security issues in the Black Sea region with meetings at the political level in Bucharest, Romania, and at the military expertise level – in Ankara, Turkey.