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The Council of Ministers removes a publication concerning the presidential campaign from its website

The Council of Ministers removes a publication concerning the presidential campaign from its website

Position of the Government Information Service

Oct 30, 2026 08:05 72

The Council of Ministers removes a publication concerning the presidential campaign from its website - 1
Vencislav Mihajlov Vencislav Mihajlov Author at Fakti.bg

The Central Election Commission did not establish an administrative violation committed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev through a statement to the media made on October 26 after his participation in the Sofia Economic Forum at the “Sofia Balkan Palace“ hotel, which the Government Information Service covered the same day.

This is clear from a press release.

However, since the headquarters of Gyurov and Kandev still believe that removing the publications will help them in the election campaign, the Government Information Service will provide them with this support and remove the publications related to this media briefing from the website of the Council of Ministers and from the institution's profile in Meta.


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