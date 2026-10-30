Manolova: Chains discriminate against producers with markups

Retail chains discriminate against producers by setting different markups for similar products from the same category. This was stated by the Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova on NOVA.

According to her, the differences in markups should not exceed 10% according to the Law on Protection of Competition.

„In the inspections we conducted, we found that traders systematically violate the law by setting different markups for similar products. And this is also discrimination against the producers themselves,“ said Manolova.

The chairman of the Consumers' Federation stated that the inspections have provided grounds for action against practices that, according to the commission, put suppliers at a disadvantage. She pointed out that for the first time the state is giving a clear sign that it wants to protect both Bulgarian consumers and producers.

Markups of up to 141% on basic foods

The Consumers' Federation has identified markups between 99% and 141% on certain food products. Among the indicated values are 141% for butter, 133% for cheese, 127% for tomatoes, 106% for yellow cheese, 102% for onions and 99% for yogurt.

Manolova stated that the prices on the shelves are the responsibility of the retail chains themselves, regardless of their attempts to distance themselves from them. “They pretend not to know what their prices are, and they set them themselves”, she said.

The chairman of the CPC announced that in the event of an unjustified increase in the price of food, the penalty could be between 10,000 and 50,000 euros per item. This has been stated as a possible measure in the upcoming implementation of legislative changes.

Closed kitchens and hot display cases

Manolova also announced that kitchens of two stores, one main kitchen and three hot display cases have been closed until October 30. The inspections are related to the control over the ready-made foods offered and the conditions under which they are prepared and sold.

According to her, this year a large part of Bulgarian production remained unharvested or was destroyed. She linked this to the conditions set by large traders for fruit and vegetable producers, which, in her opinion, can lead to serious losses for farmers.

Manolova said that the next task that the CPC will engage in is the prices of medicines. She also pointed out that the commission has imposed sanctions on tour operators and private schools for day trips.

Sources: nova.bg