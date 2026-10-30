Daniel Valchev: Yotova is more prepared than Gyurov

Prof. Daniel Valchev told Lora Indjova in the program “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS that Iliyana Yotova is more prepared for the presidential post than Andrey Gyurov. According to him, Gyurov is “to some extent a random candidate“, and the upcoming run-off will show whether the liberal ideas, which did not receive sufficient representation in the parliamentary elections, will get a political revenge.

“There is no doubt that Yotova is more prepared than Gyurov“, said Valchev. He added that after the vote it will also become clear whether the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“ will be able to implement his program, as well as whether problems will arise between the cabinet and the presidential institution.

Commentary on the relations between the president and the cabinet

The lawyer predicts tension between the institutions if Iliyana Yotova wins. “Everyone who knows Iliyana Yotova at least a little should know that if she is elected president, Prime Minister Radev will have some problems“, said Valchev.

He also commented on the vice president's power to pardon. According to him, this is an institution historically associated with the monarchical institution, which is applied in very difficult social or medical circumstances. Valchev said that according to the information he has from public sources, some of the documents presented to Vice President Iliana Yotova are false.

Valchev on the 2026 budget

The conversation also touched on the dispute over the 2026 budget, which is the subject of a case in the Constitutional Court. Valchev described as incorrect the claim that the entire budget is unconstitutional.

“To claim that the budget is unconstitutional is stupid“, said Prof. Daniel Valchev.

He explained that the law contains about 115 articles and approximately 50 paragraphs in the transitional and final provisions. When the individual paragraphs and points are considered separately, the provisions are over 400. According to him, only a few of them have been declared unconstitutional, which does not mean that the entire law is invalid.

Sources: nova.bg