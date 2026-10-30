Road repairs in Vladaya begin on November 2

The road repairs in the area of the village of Vladaya begin on November 2 and are expected to last three weeks. During the construction activities, traffic will be redirected through the settlement, and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Pernik will provide additional teams to regulate traffic.

This was announced by Commissioner Yordan Dundakov, Head of the "Security Police" Department at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Pernik. Information signs will be placed at the exit from the "Struma" highway, at the "Daskalovo" junction in the direction of the village of Dragichevo and at the traffic light in Vladaya. The measures have been agreed with the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs so that drivers can comply with the restrictions in advance, choose an alternative route or allow more time for travel.

The detour will pass through Vladaya

The cars will be diverted from the junction for the village of Marchaevo. They will then pass through Vladaya and exit at the lower end of the settlement, at the checkpoint of the Traffic Police – SDVR.

If necessary, the Coordination Center in Sofia may order a temporary complete stop of traffic in the direction of the capital to prevent a buildup of cars at its entrance. In this case, traffic will remain on the territory of Pernik district.

A collector and new road surface are planned

The repair is planned due to the need to improve safety in a section where serious road accidents with fatalities have been registered. It is planned to build a collector and replace the entire road surface.

After the completion of the activities, a new traffic organization will be introduced with dividing posts that will separate the vehicle flows. “In adverse weather conditions, the repair period can be extended by no more than one week“, Dundakov specified.

Sources: bta.bg