Winter Campaign: Ministry of Interior monitors tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm

The Ministry of Interior begins the traditional "Winter" Campaign on November 1, which will last until November 30. As part of the campaign, traffic police officers will monitor the preparation of vehicles, the behavior of pedestrians and compliance with the rules by all road users.

During the period from November 15 to March 1, vehicles must be equipped with tires designed for winter conditions, or with tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm. In Bulgaria, there is no obligation for tires to be winter, but when using other tires, they must meet the requirement for a tread depth.

„The main requirement for them will be that they be prepared for driving in winter conditions – from November 15 to March 1, according to the Road Traffic Law, vehicles must have tires that are for winter conditions. If they are not, they must have at least 4 mm of tread,“ said Sergey Aleksov, deputy head of the “Traffic Police“ department at the Main Directorate “National Police“.

Three stages of inspections

The first stage will be from November 1 to 10. Then the main emphasis will be on preparing vehicles for winter. In addition to the condition of the tires, drivers must check the lighting and heating of their cars, as well as the presence of antifreeze and winter windshield wiper fluid.

From November 11 to 20, attention will be focused on pedestrians and the behavior of drivers towards them. In the last stage – from November 21 to 30, the checks will cover all road users.

Among the highlights will be the visibility of pedestrians in the dark, the correct use of individual electric vehicles and the behavior of drivers when choosing speed, maintaining distance and performing maneuvers.

“The visibility of pedestrians in the dark, especially children as vulnerable road users, the correct use of individual electric vehicles, the attention and condition of drivers in terms of speed, distance and when performing maneuvers while driving“, pointed out Marta Petrova from the State Agency “Road Traffic Safety“.

The need for increased attention in winter is also associated with data on deaths in road accidents. During the winter period 2023-2024, 105 people died, in 2024-2025 - 128, and last winter - 127 people.

Sources: bntnews.bg