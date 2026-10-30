Divers from all over the country will gather in Burgas to join in cleaning the seabed around the Bridge in the city. The action will take place on 31.10.2026 /Saturday/, when we celebrate the International Black Sea Day. It is organized by the Non-profit Association “Friends of the Sea – Burgas” and will take place under the motto “Let's keep the sea and the seashore clean together”. The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Cleaning the sea near the Bridge has become a tradition over the years, and divers do it at the beginning of summer and after the end of the season. Among the goals of the initiative is not just to remove a certain amount of waste from the seabed, but also to remind us that it is important to protect nature and be responsible in our actions towards it.

Divers from different cities - Varna, Plovdiv, Sofia, Stara Zagora, etc. - participate in this cleanup annually.

By the end of the year, “Friends of the Sea“ have scheduled several more interesting events. On the Burgas holiday - St. Nicholas Day, there will be retro diving. Divers will enter the sea with retro equipment from the 60s and will show how it is used. There will also be a Christmas dive. It is scheduled for December 24 at noon in the area of the beach and Mostika. Then, in the presence of Santa Claus, divers will search the seabed for a pot full of gold coins, open champagne underwater, and carry a Christmas tree with them.