Chukov: Iran is pushing oil before the vote

Iran is trying to keep oil prices above $110 per barrel in order to put pressure on American voters before the US midterm elections. This was stated by the international analyst Prof. Vladimir Chukov on the air of NOVA.

According to him, Tehran is already using the energy market as a tool for political influence on the Donald Trump administration. Chukov claims that the goal is to encourage American voters to vote against the president.

„They want to make the American voter vote against Trump in this way. This is a very serious tool, which in my opinion has already materialized“, said Prof. Chukov.

According to him, the secretary of the energy committee in the Iranian parliament indicated that Tehran aims for prices to exceed $110 per barrel. “And they achieved it“, said the analyst, presenting his own assessment of market development.

Differences between Washington and Tehran

Chukov pointed out that Democrats and Republicans traditionally approach Iran differently. He recalled that the Barack Obama administration signed the nuclear agreement with Tehran in 2015.

According to the analyst, Republicans are closer to Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, while Democrats tend to seek balance in relations with Iran. According to him, Donald Trump's position is more predictable due to his repeated warnings that he is ready to strike Tehran.

Comment on Israel and the Black Sea

In the conversation, Chukov also commented on the parliamentary elections in Israel. According to him, the representation of Arab parties has increased from 10 to 19 deputies, which has changed Benjamin Netanyahu's political calculations.

He also stated that about 100,000 Israeli citizens have arrived from abroad to vote, with a significant part of them supporting the opposition.

According to Chukov, the war in the Black Sea is creating increasing risks for international shipping. He believes that Russia is seeking to cut off the water corridor between Ukrainian ports and the Bosphorus, and vessels are no longer being targeted as carefully.

The analyst compared the possible risks in the Black Sea with those in the Strait of Hormuz and said that Bulgaria should clearly indicate responsibility for the attacks. According to him, ship operators should consider routes through the territorial waters of NATO countries, including Bulgaria and Romania.