The President proposes a forum on security in the Black Sea

President Iliana Yotova proposes a forum on security in the Black Sea with the participation of the six countries bordering it - Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia. The aim is to achieve a moratorium on hostilities in the basin and to guarantee free and safe navigation.

The proposal was made during a meeting with representatives of the European Parliament at the presidential institution. The delegation includes representatives of Austria, Germany and Poland and is in Bulgaria at the invitation of MEPs Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev. The visit is related to the situation in the Black Sea against the backdrop of increased drone attacks.

During the conversation, the President emphasized Bulgaria's efforts to put the security of the Black Sea region on the agenda of the European Union and NATO. According to her, the country is also seeking closer coordination with Romania and Turkey.

The main topic was the military actions in Ukraine and their impact on the economic and social systems in Europe. Yotova spoke out against the war of attrition and insisted that Europe participate more actively in the negotiation process with its own peace proposal.

„Bulgaria has the opportunity to be an active participant in this process. Our country is geographically close to the conflict, has historical ties with both sides in it and must participate in the search for a solution to achieve lasting and sustainable peace“, said Iliana Yotova.

She cited as an example the diplomatic efforts of Finland and Norway, whose leaders spoke by phone with the Russian president in an attempt to encourage de-escalation.

During the meeting, a common position was expressed that the European Union should strengthen and better coordinate its cooperation in the field of defense and security. Yotova said that after the attacks in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, help came from NATO, not the European Union.

„After the attacks in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, help came from NATO, not the EU“, the president pointed out.

According to her, better technological capabilities are needed for monitoring and responding to immediate threats in the Black Sea.

Europe's energy security was also discussed. Yotova stressed the importance of the interconnector between the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Greece, as well as the Vertical Gas Corridor for natural gas supplies to Southeastern, Eastern and Central Europe. The Bulgarian part of the corridor has been completed. As a perspective, the president also pointed to the planned green energy corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria.