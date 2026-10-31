Tsvetelina Penkova from Paris: Bulgaria and France can deepen their cooperation in the nuclear energy sector

Energy security and the economic competitiveness of the European Union were the main focuses of the visit of Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament, to France. Penkova was selected as the Bulgarian representative in the Future Leaders Program (PIPA) of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The visits included meetings with representatives of the French government, leading companies from the nuclear industry, the Central Bank of France and the French regulator of financial markets. The main topics were the future of European energy, the reindustrialization of Europe and the development of the Savings and Investment Union.

Nuclear energy - a strategic industry for Europe

Within the framework of the program, the Bulgarian MEP talked with executives of leading companies in the field of nuclear energy. During the meetings, the French model was discussed, which covers the entire production and technological chain - from fuel production and recycling, through the development of technologies and equipment to the construction and operation of the power plants themselves. Penkova emphasized the strategic importance of this capacity for the energy security and technological independence of the European Union.

Modern technologies for processing spent nuclear fuel and reusing extracted materials were discussed with representatives of Orano. The company is among the leading participants in the global nuclear fuel cycle, with its activities covering uranium extraction and enrichment, fuel recycling and nuclear materials management. „This expertise is also of interest to Bulgaria, including from the perspective of future opportunities for the development of joint projects“, Penkova specified.

The MEP also met with representatives of companies part of the EDF Group – the state operator of all nuclear power plants in France. Special attention was paid to the long-standing partner of the Bulgarian NPP „Kozloduy“ - Framatome. The company develops and produces nuclear fuel, reactor equipment and control and safety systems. In addition to meetings with its management, Penkova also visited the production site in Romans-sur-Isère, where nuclear fuel is produced. She also got acquainted with the production of Arabelle Solutions in Belfort, whose turbines and technologies are part of over 50% of the world's nuclear reactors. And during a meeting with them, the prospects for small modular reactors were also discussed.

„Bulgaria has many years of experience, qualified specialists and established traditions in nuclear energy. This is a serious foundation on which we can develop new partnerships with leading European companies“, Tsvetelina Penkova pointed out.

She recalled that Bulgaria and France are among the countries that advocated the recognition of nuclear energy as strategic for Europe and the provision of funding for it from the EU budget. “I am convinced that we have more successful joint initiatives in this area ahead“, added Penkova.

More investments for Bulgarian enterprises

Another main highlight of Penkova's visit were the meetings at the Central Bank of France (Banque de France) and the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF). Among the topics of discussion was the development of the Savings and Investment Union - an initiative through which the EU seeks to direct more private investments to the European economy. The possibilities for overcoming the fragmentation of European capital markets, improving companies' access to financing and creating more opportunities for citizens to voluntarily invest their savings under clear rules and reliable protection were discussed.

„It is particularly important for methat the benefits of the Savings and Investment Union reach all Member States, including Bulgaria, and that capital is not concentrated only in large financial centers.Bulgarian companies must have better access to funds with which to modernize their production, implement new technologies and be more competitive on the European and global markets“, Penkova said.

Bulgaria and France – partners in the EU's strategic priorities

As part of the program, Penkova also held a series of meetings at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs with representatives responsible for European affairs, strategic technologies, energy, industrial policy and the internal market.

Among the topics discussed were increasing the competitiveness of European industry, the development of strategic industries and energy independence.

“Bulgaria and France have serious potential to deepen their cooperation in areas that are decisive for the future of Europe – nuclear energy, new technologies, industrial development and investments”, Penkova concluded.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.e