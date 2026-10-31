Driver saves around 40 passengers in accident near Mezdra

About 40 passengers narrowly avoided a serious tragedy in a crash between a bus and a truck on the Botevgrad-Mezdra road. There are no reports of serious injuries, but the bus and the safety barrier suffered serious material damage.

The bus left the Central Bus Station in Sofia one hour late. The incident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. in a section with dense fog, rain, wet pavement and a speed limit of 40 km/h. A truck attempted to overtake another truck and suddenly entered the lane in which the bus was traveling.

The impact was lateral

Seconds after the truck appeared, the two vehicles collided. To avoid a head-on impact, the bus driver swerved as far to the right as possible towards the guardrail. Thus, the impact remained lateral, and the bus did not leave the roadway.

“We saw our lives on the lane“, says a passenger who was sitting in the second row. According to him, visibility was limited by rain and fog, and the passengers panicked when they saw the bright lights of the approaching truck. “Our driver did a miracle“, he says.

The passenger estimates that the sharp maneuver towards the guardrail saved about 40 people. The bus was seriously damaged, but the collision did not lead to serious consequences for the people on board.

Warning of dangerous conditions

The traffic police have urged drivers to drive with increased caution through the area due to the thick fog in places and the wet pavement. Drivers are expected to adjust their speed to the visibility and condition of the road.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg