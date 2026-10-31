Galabov: There is no clear winner in the elections in Israel

There is no clear winner in the elections in Israel, and neither of the two political camps seems capable of forming a government on their own. This was stated by the Chairman of the Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria Nikolay Galabov in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

“There is no clear winner in the elections in Israel, and neither of the two political camps seems capable of forming a government on their own“.

According to Galabov, Benjamin Netanyahu is facing serious challenges, especially against the backdrop of the war. He believes that the trust in the Israeli Prime Minister has been broken, and one of the main problems is the lack of responsibility for the events of October 7.

Eizenkot, Bennett and Gantz as a possible political center

Galubov also commented on the possibility of Gadi Eisenkot being among the politicians who will take over the country's government. According to him, Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Benny Gantz are good partners with a clear vision. The three could partially restore Israel's relations with the international community, which have been damaged in recent years, he believes.

Galubov compared Netanyahu and Eisenkot as right-wing centrists with similar positions on Palestine and "Hamas". The main difference, according to him, is Eisenkot's professional path, who has an entirely military career. At the same time, a political partnership between Eisenkot and the two Arab parties seems impossible.

The chairman of the Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria recalled that Eisenkot's son was killed during the fighting in Gaza, and his family lost other relatives in the war.

Questions after the October 7 attack

According to Galabov, one of the biggest questions facing Israeli society remains how the October 7 attack was allowed to happen. He pointed out that Israel has demonstrated a well-prepared army and capabilities for conducting military operations that many armies around the world could not cope with.

That is why it remains inexplicable to the Israelis how the country was surprised by the attack. Galabov described this as one of Netanyahu's major shortcomings, as he believes the prime minister has long avoided taking responsibility and providing answers to citizens and the families of the fallen soldiers.

Sources: nova.bg