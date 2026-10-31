MEPs are demanding up to 10% more funds under European programs for nine countries on the European Union's eastern flank. The proposal is aimed at regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine or affected by the war, and includes investments in civil and defense projects.

The topic was discussed in Varna during a visit by a delegation of the European Parliament, which got acquainted with the situation in the Black Sea after the drone attacks on merchant ships. The delegation included Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev from GERB/EPP, as well as Angelika Vinzig from Austria, Sven Simon from Germany and Jacek Protas from Poland.

Bulgaria could receive around 2.2 billion euros

Jacek Protas, rapporteur on the proposal for additional funding for the eastern regions, said: “We insist on increasing public investment and support for regions that border Russia, Belarus and Ukraine or are affected by the war“.

The report, adopted by a large majority in the European Parliament, insists on up to 10% more funds for all programs. Some of them can be invested in projects that serve the population in peacetime, but can also have a defense significance.

22 billion euros are planned for Bulgaria. Andrey Novakov estimated that the additional 10% would mean about 2.2 billion euros. According to him, the funds could help agricultural producers, transporters, the tourism sector and other industries affected by the economic consequences of the war.

“I sincerely hope that this extended hand will be accepted by the Bulgarian government“, said Novakov.

Funding depends on the next EU budget

The additional funds have not yet been finally guaranteed. According to Novakov, they depend on the adoption of the next multiannual financial framework of the European Union. The agreement is expected to be reached in the summer of 2027 at the latest, and the new funding to begin to be implemented from January 1, 2028.

Emil Radev emphasized the protection of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and the need for modern technologies to counter drones. He also supported the creation of a European Black Sea Security Center, to be located in Varna and Constanta.

“We need to accelerate the activation of the center, because it will give us additional opportunities to both protect and rescue people on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, and to make the region much safer“, said Radev.

During the visit, the MEPs viewed the ship “Captain I Rank Dimitar Dobrev“, the mine hunter “Struma“ and the base of the “N. Y. Vaptsarov“ Higher Naval School. Radev also pointed out that due to the increased attacks, insurance for commercial shipping has increased more than fivefold, and for tankers the growth has reached 12 times.

Sources: novini.bg