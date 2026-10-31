Household deposits exceed 57 billion euros

Deposits of households and non-profit organizations serving households reached 57.222 billion euros at the end of September 2026. The amount is 16.2% higher compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

However, growth is slowing. In August, the annual increase was 17.2%, or one percentage point more. The amount of deposits itself remains higher than the previous month.

„Household and NPISH deposits were 57.222 billion euros at the end of September 2026“, the BNB stated in its announcement on monetary indicators.

Corporate savings are also growing, but more slowly

Deposits of non-financial corporations are 27.959 billion euros. On an annual basis, they increased by 7%, with a 12.7% growth in August. Thus, the growth rate for the month contracted by 5.7 percentage points.

The movement is different for financial corporations. Their funds in banks reached 2.410 billion euros, increasing by 9.3% compared to September 2025. In August, the annual growth in this sector was 5.8%.

The total amount of deposits of households, non-financial and financial enterprises amounted to 87.590 billion euros. The BNB estimates that this represents 68.2% of the country's estimated gross domestic product. On an annual basis, the total amount increased by 12.9%, compared to 15.4% in August.

Billions do not indicate the distribution of savings

The total value of deposits does not mean that every Bulgarian has larger savings. The statistics show the amount in bank accounts, but not how it is distributed among households.

At the end of June, household deposits were 56.473 billion euros with 9.110 million deposit accounts. The number of accounts does not equal the number of depositors, since one person can have more than one deposit.

September data confirm the continued increase in funds in the banking system, but also show a weaker annual pace for both households and non-financial corporations.

Sources: flagman.bg, lupa.bg