Lyubomir Vladimirov: AI cannot replace conscience

Artificial intelligence cannot replace professional conscience, and its decisions must remain within the framework of the law. This was stated by the regional governor of Ruse, Prof. Lyubomir Vladimirov, during the Autumn National Conference of the Bulgarian Bar, dedicated to the entry of artificial intelligence into the legal profession.

“I believe that new technologies should be subordinated to the principles of law, and not that the law should be uncritically adapted to the capabilities of computers“, said Vladimirov.

According to him, the algorithm can offer a solution, but its limits should be determined by the law, and the responsibility for the choice should be borne by the person. “This is especially important in a society that strives for more transparency, higher trust in institutions and real equality before the law“, said the regional governor.

Over 150 lawyers discussed the risks

The conference was held in Ruse on October 31 and was organized by the Supreme Bar Council with the assistance of the Ruse Bar Association. Over 150 lawyers from all over the country participated in the forum.

The event was opened by the Chairman of the Supreme Bar Council, Adv. Stefan Marchev. Among the special guests were the Mayor of Ruse Pencho Milkov, the Regional Governor Prof. Lyubomir Vladimirov, the Chairman of the Municipal Council Acad. Hristo Beloev, the Chairman of the District Court Nikolinka Chokoeva, the District Prosecutor Radoslav Gradev and the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Ruse Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zornitsa Yordanova.

In the first discussion panel, experts presented the principles of work and the possibilities of artificial intelligence, as well as the risks of its use. Among the problems discussed were the increase in disinformation, incorrect responses of models, the generation of fake content, including deepfakes, and threats to cybersecurity.

Rules for lawyers discussed

The second part of the conference was dedicated to the application of artificial intelligence in the legal profession. The participants discussed where the limits of trust in automated systems lie and whether the risks should be limited through legislative changes or by increasing the technological literacy of lawyers.

Opinions were presented to supplement the Code of Ethics for Lawyers, as well as to develop a practical guide for the safe use of artificial intelligence while ensuring legal confidentiality and compliance with professional principles.

Most participants supported a mixed approach that would combine frugal regulation with practical guidelines for lawyers. They also united around the need for ongoing training and development of digital skills.

Sources: novini.bg