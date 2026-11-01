Queues in front of the Bulgarian embassy in London for the run-off

Queues of people waiting have formed in front of the Bulgarian embassy in the UK even before the start of election day. Some of the Bulgarians arrived after a night shift, while others have come before their work commitments.

The section at the embassy is among the places in the UK where voting is most active. In the previous round, 415 people exercised their right to vote there.

On October 25, a strong storm made it difficult for Bulgarians on the island to vote. In Scotland and Northern Ireland, people were urged not to go out due to the dangerous weather.

A total of 12,161 Bulgarian citizens voted in the UK in the previous round. This is approximately half the number of voters in April.

The weather conditions are not expected to cause similar difficulties in the run-off. In previous elections, Bulgarians in the UK have waited for hours, including when fewer polling stations were open.

Meanwhile, a machine has failed at a polling station in the capital for the second week in a row.