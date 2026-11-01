Dead man went to vote in Plovdiv

A man, listed as deceased on the voter list, went to vote in Plovdiv. The case is from section No. 54 in the “East“ district, NOVA reported.

The confusion occurred due to a technical error between people with the same first and last names. The runoff lists included voters who died between the first and second rounds.

After presenting an identity document, the man was identified as the person listed on the voter list and was allowed to vote.

“This is a technical error. After clarifying the circumstances that the man was alive, he presented an identity document and the commission established his identity. The section election commission notified the REC and proceeded completely according to the rules“, explained the chairman of REC-16 Ivaylo Vassilev.

Election day in Plovdiv began with 488 polling stations open on time. In 404 of them, voting is done with one machine, in 62 polling stations there are two devices, and in 22 voting is done only with a paper ballot.

305,699 people have the right to vote in the city.