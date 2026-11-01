Mihaela Dotsova: My choice is experience and statehood

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova called on citizens to vote and defined her choice as a choice of consistency, experience and statehood.

„My choice is consistency, experience and statehood. Today we can and must vote“, Dotsova wrote. She published her message along with a photo of herself exercising her right to vote.

In her post, the Speaker of Parliament congratulated the Day of the People's Awakeners and made a connection between the enlightening mission of the Awakeners and the democratic right to choose.

„The Awakeners enlightened, but they also fought for us to have the right to choose“, wrote Mihaela Dotsova.

Dotsova was elected Speaker of the 52nd National Assembly on April 30, 2026. 188 MPs voted for her candidacy, while 49 abstained. She is a representative of the parliamentary group „Progressive Bulgaria“.

Sources: bta.bg