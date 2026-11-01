A member of the SIC did not appear in Veliko Tarnovo

A member of a section election commission did not appear at the beginning of the election day in Veliko Tarnovo. This is the 78th section in the "Cholakovtsi" district, where the chairman was replaced by a member from the reserves in order to complete the composition of the commission.

The data on the case were presented by the chairman of the Regional Election Commission - Veliko Tarnovo Hristo Danev and the deputy chairman Diana Petrova. The information was reported by BTA correspondent Nikolay Venkov.

Turnout is 7.60%

As of 11:00 a.m., 15,153 people out of a total of 199,486 voters had voted in the district. Turnout was 7.60% - 0.58 percentage points more than at the same time in the first round on October 25, when 14,011 people, or 7.02%, went to the polls.

The highest turnout was in Suhindol - 11.97%. Zlataritsa followed with 8.75% and Lyaskovets with 8.35%. The lowest share of voters was in Gorna Oryahovitsa - 6.03%, although there was also an increase compared to the first round, when the activity was 5.63%.

The largest number of voters voted in the municipality of Veliko Tarnovo - 5,737 people. The activity there was 8.16%, which is 0.09 percentage points lower than that reported on October 25. The most significant increase compared to the first round was registered in Polski Trambesh - by 1.64 points, Svishtov - by 1.55 points, and Lyaskovets - by 1.47 points.

Problem with the machine has been fixed

By 11:00 AM, the REC - Veliko Tarnovo had not received any complaints or reports of violations. However, a technical problem with the machine voting occurred in one of the sections. A voter received a message that his vote had not been counted, after which he was given the opportunity to vote again.

At the instruction of the deputy chairman of the commission, an interim report was made. It showed that the vote had already been counted, and after the check, voting continued normally.

A total of 414 polling stations were opened in Veliko Tarnovo region. There are machines in 309 of them, with 37 polling stations provided with two devices due to the number of voters. In the remaining 105 polling stations, voting is only possible with paper ballots.

In parallel with election day, residents of Pavlikeni protested against the decision not to allow the new express trains to stop at the local station. “Two municipalities and three cities are affected. Pavlikeni Municipality issued a declaration in defense of citizens and we were supported by a number of civil organizations. "6 thousand signatures have been submitted by the mayor of the municipality," said one of the protesters.

Sources: nova.bg