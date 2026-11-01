Fishermen from Chengene Skele demanded a share from the president

The fishermen from Chengene Skele near Burgas started the election day at sea. They first put away their nets, and then headed to the polling stations to vote in the presidential runoff.

There is no polling station in the fishing village. Therefore, local residents and their families have to travel to Burgas or other settlements to exercise their right to vote. This order is usual for the people of Chengene Skele, explained Dimitar Yanchev. For them, the working day starts early at sea and only after the nets are pulled in does the election come.

„They leave no trace“

Stalin Iliev, winner of the „Living Human Treasure“ award, sent an unusual message to politicians. He compared them to migratory fish that appear for a short time and then disappear.

„They are like fish that pass by and leave. They leave no trace“, said Iliev.

He clarified that he was not talking only about the candidates in the presidential election, but about politicians in general. When asked which is more difficult – to catch a fish or to gain the trust of voters, Iliev described the issue as strange and compared voters to the poppets.

„In the past, it was the most prestigious to catch a poppet“, said the fisherman. According to him, the residents of Chengene Skele often remain out of the attention of the authorities, and politicians remember them mostly during election campaigns.

Expectation for a result in five years

Iliev's wish for the future head of state is that after the end of his term, people will have reason to respect him for the work he has done, and not be disappointed.

The problems of Chengene Skele are also related to the status of the land under the houses and the legalization of the buildings. The issue was also discussed in the National Assembly, where another attempt was made in 2023 for a legal solution.

Election day in the Burgas region began at 7:00 a.m. There are 751 polling stations open, but for the fishermen of Chengene Skele, voting begins with a trip outside the village.

Sources: flagman.bg