Alpha Research exit poll: Yotova leads in the runoff with 52.5%

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev lead in the second round of the presidential elections with 52.5% support. This is shown by the data from the exit poll of “Alpha Research“ as of 7:00 p.m.

In second place is the pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 43.4%. The difference between the two candidates for president and vice president is 9.1 percentage points.

4.1% of voters indicated on the ballot “I do not support anyone“. The exit poll data are preliminary and are not the final result of the vote. The final distribution of votes is yet to be announced by the Central Election Commission.

Sources: bntnews.bg