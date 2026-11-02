With 99.68% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.66%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.38%

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are leading in the presidential elections with 57.66% of the votes with 99.68% of the protocols of the section election commissions in the regional election commissions processed. This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission, published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

The pair Yotova – Valchev receives 1,091,206 votes. 745,303 voters voted for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, which represents 39.38%.

The difference between the two presidential candidate pairs is 345,903 votes. The vote for Yotova and Valchev is 18.28 percentage points higher than the result of Gyurov and Kandev in the interim count.

The option “I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 55,938 people.

The data remains interim, as the processing of the protocols has not been fully completed. The final distribution of votes will be announced after the processing of all protocols and the completion of the election administration procedures.

Sources: bta.bg