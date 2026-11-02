"Alpha Research": Only in the capital and among university graduates is Gyurov ahead of Yotova

Andrei Gyurov leads convincingly ahead of Iliyana Yotova in Sofia, while the candidate receives higher support in large regional cities, small settlements and villages. This is shown by the data from the exit poll by “Alpha Research“ for the runoff.

In the capital, 61% of voters voted for Gyurov, while Yotova collects 35%. The difference between the two is 26 percentage points. Sofia is the only place in the breakdown by location where Gyurov has a lead.

Yotova leads in regional cities and villages

In large regional cities, the picture is reversed. Yotova receives 54% of the votes, and Gyurov - 42%. The vote with the option "I do not support anyone" is 4%. Yotova's lead there reaches 12 points, after it was 7 points in the first round.

In small towns, Yotova collects 59%, against 36% for Gyurov. Thus, the difference in her favor is 23 points. In villages, the ratio is similar - 60% for Yotova and 36% for Gyurov.

Differences also by education

Among voters with higher education, the two candidates are almost equal. Gyurov receives 50%, and Yotova - 46%.

Among people with secondary education, Yotova leads with 53% against 44% for Gyurov. Among voters with primary and lower education, the result is 51% for Yotova and 42% for Gyurov.

It is in the latter group that the highest share of those who chose “I do not support anyone“ was recorded - 7%. In the first round, support for Gyurov among these voters was almost three times lower, according to data presented by “Alpha Research“.