Heavy rainfall flooded Varna and blocked traffic in places

Heavy rainfall in Varna flooded key areas and led to temporary traffic restrictions. The bend between the boulevards “Tsar Osvoboditel“ and “Primorski“ in the area of the Summer Theater is completely closed to traffic, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

Large amounts of water have also collected at the roundabout of the boulevards “Levski“ and “Osmi Primorski Polk“. There are several problem areas on the Varna - Golden Sands road.

The underpass at the railway station is also closed due to flooding. It cannot be used by pedestrians. Huge puddles have also formed in other underpasses in the city.

Due to the continuing rainfall, the “Traffic Police“ are urging drivers “to drive with increased caution, reasonable speed and greater distance“. It is recommended that the area of the closed section be avoided and detours be used.

The police advise drivers not to undertake risky maneuvers and overtaking until the situation on the affected roads normalizes.