Georgi Kandev: Watch to see whether promises are being kept

Georgi Kandev thanked the people who supported him during the election campaign, as well as all Bulgarian citizens who exercised their right to vote. In a message to them, he said that democracy has meaning when people understand the power of their vote and use it.

Kandev also thanked his family for their patience and support during the tense months. He said that he had travelled the campaign trail together with Andrey, while his loved ones had endured the absences, worries and fatigue associated with it.

“Watch to see whether promises are being kept”

According to Kandev, in recent months he had met tens of thousands of Bulgarians and talked with them about their concerns, hopes and dreams. He said that these meetings had given him additional strength and energy to continue being useful to the people and the country.

Kandev congratulated Iliyana Iotova on her election victory and wished her success, stressing that Bulgaria’s success should be more important than the success of any individual politician.

“Watch to see whether promises are being kept. Demand answers,” Georgi Kandev urged.

He called on citizens not to come to terms with injustice, poverty and the feeling that no one is listening to them. According to Kandev, those in power must be accountable to the people, not the other way around. He stressed that citizens’ responsibility to demand this does not end on election day.

“I will not stop”

Kandev said that although the campaign had ended, people’s problems remained. He urged Bulgarians not to divide themselves into winners and losers because the country is “one shared home”.

At the end of his message, Kandev said that difficult times lay ahead and that Bulgaria would need all its citizens. “I will not stop,” he said, urging people not to lose faith and hope and not to give up on the country they want to have.