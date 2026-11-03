“We Do Not Agree” protest to bring citizens together in Sofia on November 5

A national protest under the slogan “We Do Not Agree” has been announced for November 5 in Sofia. The demonstration is due to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the meeting point in front of the presidency building at 2 Dondukov Boulevard, Taralezh reports.

The organizers describe the event as a protest against the authorities. In their appeal, they call for greater transparency and public accountability from state institutions, as well as political responsibility in decision-making.

What are the demands

“A national protest to bring down the communist regime! The voice of the citizens must be heard!”, the event description says.

Among the issues raised are the independence of Bulgarian institutions and the opportunities for citizens to exercise democratic control. The organizers ask: “How many more questions will remain unanswered? How many more decisions will be made without sufficient transparency and public accountability?”

The description of the protest also raises the question of what specific actions are expected from the president and the government. The organizers state that citizens have the right to demand accountability, independence and action in defense of the public interest from the institutions.

The protest following the presidential election

The demonstration was announced days after the presidential election on November 1. The publication says that in the vote, Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev defeated Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.

The event was announced on Facebook. At present, no expected number of participants has been specified, and no official information has been released about changes to traffic or special security measures around the protest. The organizers emphasize that freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest are fundamental democratic rights.