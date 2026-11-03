Ivan Angelov in a Rush: Contributions to the Second Pension Pillar Will Not Be Diverted!

Money in the second pension pillar will not be reduced, said Progressive Bulgaria MP and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ivan Angelov. On the bTV programme “Face to Face”, he commented on the opposition’s claims that half of future social security contributions would be directed to the National Social Security Institute.

“The budget has not been submitted. None of the claims put forward by the opposition is true,” Angelov said. According to him, various options for providing social security coverage for Bulgarian citizens had been discussed, but not a change that would reduce the funds in the second pension pillar.

Angelov said that the budget provides for an increase in pensions and salaries. He assured that the commitments to citizens regarding social payments would be honoured, while the government would also work to preserve the stability of public finances.

Comment on the price of natural gas

During the programme, the MP also commented on the increase in the price of natural gas by nearly 33 percent announced by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. According to Angelov, after the increase, the price in Bulgaria will remain nearly 40 percent lower than that on the global exchange.

He said that Bulgaria is dependent on international markets and cannot determine the price of gas independently. According to him, government policy provides for compensation so that household electricity and heating prices do not increase. Angelov added that measures would be taken to limit the impact of higher gas prices on businesses.

The deficit is set at 5.7 percent

Angelov also commented on the words of Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev regarding inflationary pressure of 6 percent in Bulgaria, which is higher than the eurozone average. The MP noted that the budget deficit by the end of the year is set at 5.7 percent, stressing that inflationary pressure and the deficit are different indicators.

He said that over the past few years, external debt of BGN 30 billion had been accumulated and that the main task of Progressive Bulgaria was to lead the country out of the severe financial crisis. Angelov also said that the formation was ready for a constructive discussion with some opposition parties on the election of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources: novini.bg