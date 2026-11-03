ESO: We are ready for winter

The electricity transmission grid has been prepared for operation during the autumn-winter season, the Electricity System Security Operator (ESO) announced. In 2026, the company invested more than €182 million in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and connection of new facilities to the grid.

The construction and reconstruction of more than 120 kilometres of power lines has been completed. Overhead lines in Sofia Province, as well as in the areas of Plovdiv, Burgas, Shumen and Gorna Oryahovitsa, have been upgraded. The aim is to improve the security of the electricity system and increase the grid’s transmission capacity.

Lightning protection wires replaced

Lightning protection wires along nearly 60 kilometres of power lines have been replaced with new ones incorporating optical fibres. Corridors along overhead lines covering nearly 11,000 decares have also been cleared.

During the year, outdoor switchgear installations with a voltage of 110 kilovolts at 110/20-kilovolt substations were also reconstructed and commissioned. The work was carried out in the provinces of Sofia, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Haskovo, Pleven, Razgrad, Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo.

Teams and equipment on standby for emergencies

According to ESO, the modernisation improves grid security, while the digitalisation of substations enables a faster response to emergencies caused by adverse weather conditions.

Specialised equipment has been provided for emergency restoration activities and access to hard-to-reach terrain. Mobile teams are equipped with communication devices, tools and clothing for work in winter conditions.

On 7 October, Energy Minister Iva Petrova told the parliamentary committee responsible for the sector: “The energy facilities are ready for the winter season“. She said that statutory obligations were being fulfilled and that, where necessary, task forces had been formed to respond to crisis and emergency situations.

Sources: bta.bg