A New Operator Sought for Malyovitsa Hut

The Bulgarian Tourist Union will seek a new operator for Malyovitsa Hut after the contract with the previous operator was terminated by mutual consent. The high-mountain hut is temporarily suspending its organized services for tourists.

According to information from the Bulgarian Tourist Union, the termination took place at the written request of Nikolay Markov, manager of Transgroup Ltd. On November 2, the property was handed over to the tourist union with a handover protocol.

No Date Set for the New Tender

The Bulgarian Tourist Union said it would take steps to announce a tender for a new operator “as soon as possible.” At present, however, neither a specific date for the procedure nor a deadline for the hut’s reopening has been announced.

“We will do everything possible to announce a tender for a new operator as soon as possible,” the Bulgarian Tourist Union said. Information about the tender and the subsequent reopening is to be published by the organization.

What Tourists Need to Know

Until a new operator is selected, Malyovitsa Hut will not offer organized accommodation and catering. According to the Bulgarian Tourist Union, shelter rooms remain open, but without service. Tourists are urged to take the change into account when planning their routes and trips, especially when hiking in the Malyovitsa section of the Rila Mountains.

The hut is an important base for tourists, mountaineers, courses and training programs in the area. In 2025, it won first place in the “Best Hut Served by an All-Terrain Vehicle or Lift” category in the “Hut of the Year” campaign, while Nikolay Markov ranked third in the “Role Model Hut Keeper” category.

The Bulgarian Tourist Union thanked Nikolay Markov, Veni and their entire team for their years of work, the maintenance of the hut and their support for tourism courses and training programs.

Sources: dariknews.bg, news.bg, dbr.bg