Because of expensive electricity: Businesses threaten layoffs

Expensive electricity is putting businesses under pressure, while employers' organizations are warning of delayed wages, layoffs and higher prices for goods and services. The meeting between business representatives and the minister responsible for the sector lasted nearly an hour, but so far no specific results have been achieved.

Employers are calling for the current mechanism for compensating companies over high electricity prices to be terminated. According to them, the current method of providing the aid leads to delays in the disbursement of funds and creates serious risks for companies.

As possible consequences, employers' organizations point to delays in the payment of wages, staff cuts and increases in the prices of goods and services.

Thus, higher electricity costs may affect both the financial condition of businesses and employees and consumers. The information does not specify any particular companies, the number of potentially affected workers or the amount of delayed compensation.

It remains to be seen whether the state will commit to seeking a new way to support businesses because of the high prices of energy resources. For now, no parameters of a possible change, a deadline for its introduction or a specific amount of future support have been announced.