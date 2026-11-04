An illegal dump near the Ropotamo River, within the territory of a nature reserve, has been cleared following a report. A Primorsko Municipality team removed the discarded construction waste and unwanted items despite the unfavorable weather conditions.

The local administration reminds residents: “Special containers have been provided for such waste.” The published information does not specify the amount of waste collected, the exact size of the contaminated area, or whether any offenders have been identified.

Following the incident, Primorsko Municipality plans to step up controls against the illegal dumping of waste. The amount of the fines for offenders is also to be updated, but no specific amounts or deadlines have been announced.