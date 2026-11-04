Iva Petrova: With the October bills, businesses will receive compensation of approximately €40–41/MWh on average for the electricity consumed

“We held a very constructive dialogue and will continue to seek ways to improve the parameters of the compensation programmes for non-household consumers.”

This was said by Energy Minister Iva Petrova following a meeting with employers’ and trade union organisations, attended by Deputy Minister Dr Lyubomira Gancheva, Deputy Ministers of Finance and of Economy and Industry Lyudmila Petkova and Krasimir Yakimov, the chairmen of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and the Electricity System Security Fund, Plamen Mladenovski and Dian Chervenkondev, as well as executives of state-owned energy companies.

With the October bills, businesses will receive compensation of approximately €40–41/MWh on average for the electricity consumed, the Energy Minister explained.

Regarding energy-intensive industry, Minister Petrova noted that there is an option to apply a higher support intensity, permissible under the notified state aid measure.

We remind readers that under the programme currently in force, the intensity is 50% of the difference between the achieved average weighted annual price for baseload in the “Day-Ahead” market segment and the consumer’s actual average weighted annual price, if the latter is lower than the price in the market segment. Companies are required to invest half of the amount received in energy efficiency.

Following a new notification, compensation amounting to 70% may be applied.