Peter Stoyanovich: Bulgaria is the smallest dog in geopolitics

Bulgaria has no clear answer as to how it will guarantee its geostrategic, financial and military security over the next one or two to five or six years. Historian Prof. Peter Stoyanovich said this on the bTV programme “This Saturday”.

“We are the smallest dog at the dog wedding. Nothing depends on us, and we do not even know which wedding we are playing the drum at,” Stoyanovich commented, speaking about the country’s place in the clash between the world’s major powers.

No answer about the long-term future

In his words, the elections that were held did not answer the question of what Bulgaria’s medium- and long-term future will look like. “The elections are over, but what matters is what they will lead to,” the historian said.

Stoyanovich described the uncertainty as “terrifying”. He pointed to the uncertainties surrounding the development of the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and political developments in the United States as factors behind it. According to him, citizens will go through a period of some, albeit temporary, impoverishment.

“The moment of freedom” after victory

The historian also commented on politicians’ conduct after an election victory. According to him, the most difficult moment comes when the winner is given the freedom to act and is expected to lead society.

Then, in his words, the politician must be the most honest and principled among those he leads. “Let all those who are about to assume power and continue to lead think about it,” Stoyanovich added.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, eurocom.bg