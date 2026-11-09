Test Results Expected from Samples Taken near Sinemorets

Official results from samples taken from the seawater and the sacks of red pepper at Lipite Beach near Sinemorets are expected by November 9. Nearly 200 sacks have been washed ashore, and so far there is no data indicating anything alarming, Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov told BNT.

Samples were taken from the shoreline and seawater, as well as from parts of the contents of the sacks. The results should show whether there is pollution in the area and what condition the goods washed ashore are in.

Cleanup Awaits the Prosecutor's Office

“So far, there is no data indicating anything alarming,” Diko Dikov said.

The cleanup of the shore and the removal of the sacks were discussed with the mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, Marin Kirov. According to the regional governor, the municipality is ready to organize the work, including at its own expense, but the procedural actions by the prosecutor's office must be completed first.

“When they say that their official duties have been completed, we are ready, and they will of course be removed, even at the expense of Tsarevo Municipality,” Dikov said.

A tanker-type container has become stranded at a more accessible location near Sinemorets. It is also expected to be removed on November 9.

Drone Found at the Site Also Being Investigated

A drone was also spotted on the beach, and a report was filed with the 112 emergency number. There is currently no information about its origin. Dikov explained that the Bulgarian Navy must request permission to issue an order for its destruction. No such request has yet been submitted.

The case is part of a series of discoveries along the Southern Black Sea coast. Another shipping container carrying Christmas decorations remains wedged in the rocks between Arapya and Lozenets campsites. Permission to move it is also expected from the supervising prosecutor at the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office.

According to Diko Dikov, the owner of the goods and the container should show an interest in having it removed and cover the costs.