The „Albatros“ aircraft rises over the area of Edirne, and an attempt is made for the first time to photograph military positions from the air. Lieutenant Radul Milkov is the pilot, while British correspondent and photographer Gore, identified in historical sources by that name, takes part in the flight. The targets are the Turkish military sites near Papaz Tepe and Karaagach during the Balkan War.

The Aviation Museum identifies November 17, 1912, as the date of the flight. According to military historian Dimitar Nedyalkov, these were the first successful attempts to photograph from an aircraft under combat conditions in Europe. The date, however, is not entirely clear-cut, as different calendar styles are used in publications and studies.

Photographs over the Ottoman Positions

The mission was part of the aircraft's rapid transformation into a means of military reconnaissance. Instead of the observer merely describing what had been seen, the aircrew attempted to create an image of the enemy positions that could later be examined and used by the command.

Some researchers associate the known photographs with October 22, 1912, Old Style, or November 4 according to the Gregorian calendar. Others cite November 17 Old Style, corresponding to November 30 New Style. The difference is not merely a matter of calendars: the claim that Milkov and Gore's flight was the first aerial photography in Europe is also disputed.

Naval historian Ivo Atanasov points out that French aviator and physician Jules Constantin also took aerial photographs of Ottoman positions near Çatalca. According to a publication in the newspaper „Morski Vestnik“, it is possible that these photographs predated Milkov and Gore's flight, but the authorship and dates of some of the surviving images have not been conclusively established.

From Reconnaissance to Combat Aviation

The flight with Gore came a month after the first Bulgarian combat reconnaissance flight. On October 16, 1912, Radul Milkov and Lieutenant Prodan Tarakchiev took off in an „Albatros“ aircraft from the airfield near Mustafa Pasha, today's Svilengrad. They flew over the Edirne fortress, Karaagach railway station, Kadankoy and Papaz Tepe.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the aircraft flew at an altitude of around 400 meters, while the crew took photographs with an aerial camera designed by Russian military officer Sergey Ulyanin. Two bombs were later dropped over Karaagach railway station. This flight became known as the first Bulgarian combat flight and marked the beginning of the use of aircraft for combat missions.

„Only then can one imagine how much determination and courage our first aviators possessed,“ Radul Milkov later wrote in his memoirs.

It was precisely the combination of observation, photography and combat operations that showed how, in a short time, the aircraft evolved from a new technical instrument into a part of the army. During the Balkan War, Bulgarian aviators carried out reconnaissance flights over Edirne and along the Thracian fronts, while the experience gained in 1912 became the foundation for the development of aerial reconnaissance in subsequent wars.

Sources: archives.bnr.bg, morskivestnik.com