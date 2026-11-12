The important news on Fakti.bg on November 12, 2026

Rumen Radev sounds the alarm: Problems with North Macedonia are deepening

There has been no change in the attitude of the authorities in North Macedonia toward Bulgarians in the country, while the problems are deepening. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this in Dublin, where he is representing Bulgaria at the Ninth Summit of the European Political Community.

Tsar Boris III Metro Station once again welcomes passengers

Tsar Boris III Metro Station in Sofia has reopened to passengers. Access to it was restored after the necessary repair work was carried out in the underpass section.

Vazrazhdane to once again propose abolishing the second pension pillar

Vazrazhdane will propose abolishing the second pension pillar for the fourth time, MP Angel Yanchev said on the BNT programme „More of the Day“. He described the system as a „robbery“ and said that, according to the party’s experts, it does not provide a stable and growing resource.

CPC: Kaufland’s unfair trading practices toward suppliers have been established since 2015

In connection with statements by Kaufland’s executive director containing unprecedented characterisations of the acts of an independent regulatory body, as well as claims regarding future acts of the independent Bulgarian court, the Commission for Protection of Competition makes the following clarifications:

A €2 billion package will support businesses and households

The government is preparing a package of measures worth €2 billion to support households, businesses, non-household consumers and energy-intensive industry. Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Alexander Pulev announced that the package is the result of meetings with representatives of industry, employers’ and sector organisations, as well as trade unions.

Alexander Pulev: Any withdrawal by a retail chain will quickly be offset

Any potential withdrawal of a retail chain from Bulgaria will quickly be offset by competitors. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev said this against the backdrop of the dispute between the government and Kaufland Bulgaria. In his words, the modern retail market is „sufficiently profitable and liquid“.

Panev: The 2027 budget carries a risk of recession and impoverishment

The draft budget for 2027 could lead to recession and impoverishment, Democratic Bulgaria MP Vladislav Panev warned on bTV’s „Face to Face“. According to him, Bulgaria’s economic growth rests on consumption and investment, but the country relies mainly on consumption.

Nankov: The Trakia motorway had not been treated before the incident

The section of the Trakia motorway where the tragic incident occurred had not been treated in advance, and no inspection had been carried out. Former regional development minister and GERB MP Nikolay Nankov said this on bTV’s „Face to Face“.

Peter Vitanov: The US and Russia are talking, while Europe whines at the door

If Europe wants to take part in discussions about the future, it must be represented by leaders who are the complete opposite of those currently in power

Krasimir Karakachanov: Security in the Black Sea depends on the end of the war

There can be no lasting security in the Black Sea while the war in Ukraine continues. VMRO chairman and former defence minister Krasimir Karakachanov said this on the programme „The Day Live“.

Kaufland Bulgaria reports a contribution of €13.7 billion over 20 years

The participation of Kaufland Bulgaria CEO Mihail Petrov in a forum organised by the Association for Modern Trade brought into focus data on the company’s scale and its role in the chain of producers, suppliers and employers. According to an economic report presented by the company, over 20 years of operations in Bulgaria, Kaufland has generated total added value of €13.7 billion.

Ninova attacks the government over changes concerning personal assistants

Kornelia Ninova attacked the ruling majority over proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act, which provide for freezing payments to personal assistants and a possible reduction in their remuneration. The leader of Unbowed Bulgaria said the measures directly affect assistants to people with disabilities and mothers caring for their sick children.

Free storage for vehicles involved in the Trakia motorway crashes

The owners of vehicles transported to a guarded facility near the Yambol village of Veselinovo following the chain crashes on the Trakia motorway will not have to pay for their storage. Transport to the facility and the removal of cargo from the vehicles are also free of charge.

Maxim, TUDA and TAXSEE to be removed following a court ruling

The Executive Agency „Automobile Administration“ has taken steps to remove the mobile applications „Maxim“, TUDA and TAXSEE from Google Play and the App Store. The measures are being implemented pursuant to a final ruling by the Administrative Court – Sofia City.

Bulgarian Construction Chamber calls for the ban on cash payments in construction to be dropped

The Bulgarian Construction Chamber (BCC) is calling for the complete ban on cash payments in construction to be dropped, as provided for in the transitional and final provisions of the amendments to the Gambling Act submitted by the government. The industry organisation sent an opinion to the MPs on the Budget and Regional Development committees of the National Assembly.

Vasil Terziev orders the removal of dangerous structures from the Knyazhevo lift

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev issued an order to remove the dangerous elements from the Knyazhevo lift, which has not operated for decades. The facility’s owner – „Ropeways“ EAD, must immediately take action to remove the supporting and haul ropes, dangerous elements of the rope system, cables and other structures that pose an immediate risk to people. Deadlines of 30 and 60 days from the delivery of the order have been set for the remaining safety measures.

District heating on the brink: can Sofia save its heating system?

Author: Borislav Kolev, "Climaterra"

Survivor of the Trakia motorway crash keeps grain and glass shards

Grain and shards of window glass still remind Nikolinka Makaeva of the crash on the Trakia motorway. Two days after the collision, she continues to find them among her belongings and in the pockets of her clothes.