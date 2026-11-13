Four Ministers to Answer Questions During Parliamentary Oversight

Four ministers will take the parliamentary floor during the regular parliamentary oversight session. The highest number of questions—nine—has been addressed to Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov.

Energy Minister Iva Petrova will answer questions about the oversight following the inspections carried out at “Toplofikatsia Sofia”. Also taking part in the session will be Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova and Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev.

MPs to Also Discuss Legislative Changes

The agenda of the National Assembly includes the first reading of amendments to the Fiscal Council Act. The final adoption of the ban on raising animals for fur is also scheduled.

The plenary session is scheduled to begin at 09:00. After the legislative items, MPs will move on to questions to the ministers as part of the parliamentary oversight session.

Sources: bntnews.bg