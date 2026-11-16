Bozhanov: Road safety cannot be addressed with fines alone

Road safety cannot be improved through more fines and enforcement alone. A comprehensive approach is needed, combining quality infrastructure, risk assessment and effective measures against dangerous drivers. This was stated by Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria, in an interview with bTV.

He made the comment following a series of serious fatal crashes over the weekend. “This is an enormous problem, full stop,” Bozhanov said, calling for the issue to be treated as a matter above party politics.

Nine bills and an idea for a new law

There are nine bills in parliament proposing amendments to the Road Traffic Act. Bozhanov said that Yes, Bulgaria had submitted a declaration as early as the summer, calling on the parliamentary groups to unite around a common approach.

According to him, individual amendments will not solve a problem that simultaneously concerns driver behaviour, the condition of the roads and the operation of enforcement systems. He described the current law as morally outdated and said that an entirely new Road Traffic Act was needed.

Bozhanov questioned the effect of penalising relatively minor speeding violations when the system fails to focus sufficient attention on the highest-risk drivers.

Infrastructure and enforcement must work together

“If you issue tens of thousands of speeding tickets for driving 11 km/h over the limit, but there are 10 people who have 50 tickets each and have driven at 200 km/h, then you are not reducing the risk by very much,” he commented.

According to Bozhanov, serious crashes are directly or indirectly linked to the poor condition of road infrastructure as well. Therefore, he said, enforcement must be based on risk assessment rather than solely on the number of tickets issued.

He also agreed with the assessment that monitoring and enforcement systems have not been integrated into a single system. In his words, the state is effectively not the owner of its own system and depends on an external contractor that is implementing changes slowly.

Bozhanov said that during his brief tenure as Minister of e-Government, an attempt had been made to secure the state's rights over the system so that it could develop it. He noted that the government had been in power for seven months, but added that this was not an excuse.

As an example of administrative reform, he pointed to making it easier to pay electronic tickets. According to him, previously even conscientious drivers had been forced to lose a working day at the traffic police, which had also distorted the statistics on repeat offenders.

Bozhanov said that a sustainable reduction in serious road injuries and fatalities requires coordinated action by the legislature, the institutions responsible for roads and the enforcement authorities.