Rain in many parts of the country will stop by Tuesday morning, November 17. After that, the cloud cover will temporarily break up and decrease, but it will increase again in the evening. Before noon, there will be fog in places along the Danube River and across most of the Upper Thracian Plain.

“During the night, there will be rain in many places from west to east, which will stop by morning,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports. Winds will be light, moderate in eastern Bulgaria, from the west-southwest. In the evening, they will shift to the south-southwest.

Minimum temperatures will be between 4° and 9°, while maximum temperatures will range between 13° and 18°. In Sofia, the forecast is for around 5° in the morning and 13° during the day.

Strong winds in the mountains

Cloud cover over the mountains will be broken, but there will be light rain in some places before noon. Winds will be strong to gale-force from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 9°, while at 2000 meters it will be around 2°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will remain extensive at the beginning of the day, with rain in some places before noon. Later, it will break up, giving way to mostly sunny weather. Moderate winds from the west-northwest will blow, shifting to the southwest by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 18°, the sea water temperature will be around 15°, and the wave height will be around 2 points.

Sources: bta.bg