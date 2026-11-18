About a week after Todor Zhivkov was removed from power, the square in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church became the setting for the first major free civic gathering in Bulgaria. On November 18, 1989, representatives of informal clubs, human rights groups, environmental organizations and independent trade unions stood before a crowd to speak openly about political change.

The rally was authorized by the authorities and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It was organized by an initiative committee of independent movements, including the Club for Support of Glasnost and Restructuring, „Ecoglasnost“, the Independent Podkrepa Trade Union, the Independent Society for the Protection of Human Rights, Committee „273“, the Committee for the Protection of Religious Freedoms and Spiritual Values, the „39“ Literary and Artistic Circle, the Committee of the Repressed and the Independent Student Society.

Archival accounts of the event also mention a Helsinki Watch group in Sofia. An important clarification is that the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee was founded in 1992, meaning that its name cannot refer to the organizers of the 1989 rally.

17 Speakers on the Historic Stage

The rally was chaired by Aleksandar Karakachanov, secretary of „Ecoglasnost“. Seventeen people addressed the crowd. Among them were Dr. Zhelyu Zhelev, Peter Beron, Peter Slabakov, Anzhel Vagenstain, Blaga Dimitrova, Radoy Ralin, Georgi Mishev, Petko Simeonov, Edvin Sugarev, Damyan Iliev, Hieromonk Hristofor Sabev, Emil Koshlukov, Konstantin Trenchev, Rumen Vodenicharov and Lyubomir Sobadzhiev.

Petko Simeonov addressed a message to Petar Mladenov and put forward seven demands for change. His speech identified the crisis in the economy, government and public life, while its conclusion became one of the memorable moments of the event:

„We want a pure and holy republic! We want freedom and democracy!“

Among the slogans in the square, calls for free elections, an end to the one-party monopoly and the end of totalitarianism were already appearing. At the same time, the rally supported the course toward restructuring and the new leader of the Bulgarian Communist Party, Petar Mladenov — a reflection of the complex political situation just days after Todor Zhivkov's removal.

The Rally of the Informal Movements

November 18 is generally regarded as the beginning of the opposition's free mass political demonstrations. A day earlier, the Bulgarian Communist Party organized its own rally in front of the National Assembly, but the event in front of St. Alexander Nevsky remains in the historical memory as the first public appearance of the new independent civic organizations.

Just a few weeks later, on December 7, some of these movements united in the Union of Democratic Forces. Thus, the November 18 rally proved to be not only a symbol of the sudden emergence of freedom of public expression, but also one of the initial steps toward an organized political opposition and the subsequent transition to multiparty democracy.

Sources: archives.bnr.bg, bulgaria.rferl.org, 168chasa.bg