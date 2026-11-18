Windy and warm weather is expected in Bulgaria on Wednesday, November 18. Winds will blow from the south-southwest and will be strong in some areas, while cloud cover will increase and thicken. Light rain is possible in the far western regions.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in nine regions of western and southeastern Bulgaria. According to the warning, gusts there may reach 20–24 m/s. A warning for significant rainfall, with amounts of between 20 and 30 liters per square meter, is also in effect for three regions in northwestern Bulgaria.

“For November 18, 2026, the NIMH has issued a first-degree warning (yellow code) for strong south-southwesterly winds,” the institute said.

Temperatures will remain high for the season. Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees, while maximum temperatures will reach between 15 and 20 degrees. In Sofia, 9 degrees are expected in the morning and 16 degrees during the day; in Plovdiv, temperatures will range between 7 and 14 degrees; in Varna, between 10 and 17 degrees; and in Burgas, between 10 and 19 degrees.

Rainfall will be heaviest in northwestern Bulgaria. In the rest of the country, the likelihood of rain will be lower, but increasing cloud cover and strengthening winds will be the main weather phenomena during the day.

Sources: bta.bg