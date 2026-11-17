The one-off birth grant is to be increased from 2027, according to the draft state budget submitted to the National Assembly. For a first child, the amount is expected to rise from €191.74 to €300, for a second child – from €460.17 to €720, and for a third – from €230.09 to €360. For a fourth and each subsequent child, the proposal is for the grant to become €250 instead of the current €153.39.

The changes are set out in the draft law on the 2027 budget, which the Council of Ministers approved on November 16 and submitted to Parliament. This means that the amounts are not yet final and will depend on the budget’s discussion and vote.

Parents: The Amount Does Not Cover the Expenses

Vanya Cherkezova, who recently gave birth to her third child, welcomed the increase but believes it is insufficient. “To me, these extra €100 are just a way of placating us parents,” she told bTV.

Beatrice Bozhinova says that after the birth of her daughter Michaela, her family’s expenses reached approximately BGN 5,000. The stroller alone cost BGN 1,000, while furnishing the child’s room cost BGN 1,050. “Just changing the wardrobe from autumn to winter clothes costs more than €500,” Bozhinova points out.

She adds that the family is not planning a second child because of financial insecurity. “Because of the crisis we are in, we cannot afford another child,” Bozhinova says.

What Else the Draft Provides For

In addition to the higher one-off birth grants, the draft budget provides for the monthly allowance for raising a child up to one year old to be increased to €150. Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova said that more than €300 million in additional funds had been planned for families with children through higher benefits and tax reliefs. The allowance for raising a child up to the age of two is also expected to increase from €398 to €450.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Nadya Klisurska said that the increase in the birth grant was only part of the measures to encourage the birth rate and support families.

The proposals will be considered together with the 2027 budget. Until its final adoption, the amounts set out in the draft may be changed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, blitz.bg