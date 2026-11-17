Captain of GAS HUSKY: The ship was hit four times PHOTOS

The GAS HUSKY was hit four times, with the engine room and bridge affected, the vessel’s captain said after the crew was evacuated. His claim has not yet been confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities.

Saxe-Coburg-Gotha: The results of EU membership are evident

Bulgaria made enormous efforts to become a member of the European Union, and the results of that membership are already evident. Former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha said this to Bulgarian media in Brussels.

Galab Donev: The deficit will fall below 3%, investments will be maintained

The budget deficit must gradually be reduced to below 3% of gross domestic product without this leading to restrictions on the investment programme. Finance Minister Galab Donev said this during a forum dedicated to Bulgaria’s investment prospects.

Protest brings citizens and organisations together in Sofia’s Triangle of Power

Citizens and representatives of organisations from various sectors of society gathered for a protest in Sofia’s Triangle of Power. The demonstration is being held under the slogan “The situation is not rosy – democracy is dialogue!” and is directed against the decisions of the governing majority and its lack of dialogue with society.

Denkov: Without peace, commercial vessels are not safe

Commercial shipping in the Black Sea remains exposed to risk, while peace is the only lasting solution that can restore full security along maritime routes. This was the position expressed by Nikolay Denkov against the backdrop of two consecutive incidents in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Attempted cyberattack against SuperHosting

SuperHosting detected unauthorised access to an internal system, the company said in a notice to its clients. The vulnerability was discovered and fixed, while hosting services were not affected. According to the company, there are no indications that client data was leaked.

GAS HUSKY operator confirms: The ship was hit, but thanks Bulgaria for the rescue operation

Greek company “Stealth Maritime”, operator of the GAS HUSKY, confirmed that the vessel was hit early on 17 November in the Black Sea, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The gas carrier sank off the Bulgarian coast, and all 19 crew members were rescued.

2027 budget: Dispute over €1 billion and healthcare funding

A dispute over additional commitments of €1 billion for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, as well as sharp disagreements over healthcare funding, marked the discussion of the 2027 budget in Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee. The state budget has already been submitted to the National Assembly, while the committee meeting lasted seven hours and was attended by MPs, ministers, employers’ organisations and trade unions.

Yordan Ivanov: Russia’s demand for NATO’s withdrawal from Eastern Europe is worrying

Russia’s demand that NATO return its military positions to the configuration of 1997 is “deeply concerning”. MP Yordan Ivanov of “Democratic Bulgaria”, who chairs Parliament’s Transport and Communications Committee, said this on the BNT programme “More of the Day”. According to him, the proposal also affects Bulgaria, which is among the countries that joined the Alliance after 1997.

Criminal investigator Stanimir Bogdanov dies

Stanimir Bogdanov, a senior inspector at the Nessebar District Police Department, has died. He lost his battle with a serious oncological illness, close colleagues told Flagman. The criminal investigator spent the final days of his life in a specialised clinic in Istanbul.

Ivan Shishkov to Martin Dimitrov: Undignified behaviour

Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov described as “extremely undignified behaviour” the claims by MP Martin Dimitrov of “Democratic Bulgaria” about a hidden “blank cheque” worth €1 billion in the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).

Eight hours of debate and scandals as 2027 budget passes first reading in relevant committee

The draft state budget for 2027 was approved at first reading by Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee following an eight-hour meeting. The budget plan sparked a fierce dispute between the governing parties and the opposition, with criticism also coming from representatives of municipalities and businesses.

Bulgarian injured in train collision in Prague

A Bulgarian citizen who has been residing in the Czech Republic long-term was injured in the collision of two passenger trains in Prague. He was taken to hospital for examinations and was subsequently discharged, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Dzhikov: €2 billion will serve as a buffer against a social crisis

About €2 billion in compensation due to rising fuel and energy prices should serve as a buffer to prevent the economic crisis from turning into a social one. MP Todor Dzhikov of “Progressive Bulgaria” said this on bTV’s “Face to Face”.

Yordan Kolev: The US still stores data on floppy disks

Some of the information in the US air traffic control system is still stored on floppy disks. Pilot and writer Yordan Kolev said this on bTV’s “Face to Face”, commenting on the technical failure that disrupted flights across the country.

“SIGMA” shows where tax money goes

A new online platform shows where tax money goes and how the state distributes public funds. “SIGMA – Budget in the Open” was presented by Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev.

Fence blocking construction of Copenhagen Boulevard to be removed

Sofia Municipality is removing a fence blocking the construction of the future Copenhagen Boulevard in Sofia. A 1,542-square-metre plot has been fenced off which, according to the municipality, is public municipal property.

Road Safety Institute: 446 people have died on the roads since the beginning of the year

446 people have died on Bulgaria’s roads since the beginning of the year, the Road Safety Institute reported. The number is 54 higher than in the same period of 2025, and according to the organisation, the likelihood of a person losing their life in a road accident is approximately 1.5 times higher.

Unit 6 of Kozloduy NPP reconnected after maintenance

Unit 6 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has been reconnected to the country’s electricity system. This took place at 10:23 following the completion of the scheduled annual maintenance, a technical inspection and a positive assessment by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

All 19 sailors from GAS HUSKY rescued

All 19 crew members of the motor vessel GAS HUSKY have been rescued. The sailors were evacuated from a liferaft and transported by helicopter to Chaika Air Base in Varna, bTV reported.