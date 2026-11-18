The Council of Ministers will hold its second meeting this week. The ministers will convene at 10 a.m., and the preliminary agenda includes 30 items.

Among the first topics is the report on the cash execution of the state budget and the main indicators of the consolidated fiscal programme for the first nine months of 2026. The Cabinet will also discuss Bulgaria’s accession to a multilateral agreement on the exchange of information in the implementation of global rules against base erosion.

Gunpowder plant and €1.5 million in aid

The agenda includes a proposal to designate the gunpowder production plant in Bodrovo as a site of national importance. The provision of humanitarian and development aid through voluntary contributions to international organisations, totalling €1,515,000, will also be considered.

The government will also determine Bulgaria’s positions for upcoming meetings of the Council of the European Union on employment, social affairs, agriculture and fisheries, as well as for a meeting of ministers responsible for consumer protection.

Funds for municipalities and ministries

Additional transfers to municipalities under national programmes are planned, including under the “Together in the Arts and Sports” programme. Additional funding for the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of the Interior, will also be discussed.

The agenda includes an amendment to a decision related to the expropriation of properties for the construction of the “Ruse – Veliko Tarnovo” motorway in the section between Ruse and Byala and the bypass of the town of Byala.

Railway tunnel with the Republic of North Macedonia

The ministers will consider a draft protocol to the agreement between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia on the preparation, construction and operation of a cross-border railway tunnel. The document was signed in November 2025 in Gyueshevo and has been in force since March 2026.

The Cabinet will also discuss amendments to the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food related to increasing the capital of “Irrigation Systems” EAD. A separate item provides for a draft bill amending the Medical Devices Act.

By Wednesday’s meeting, the Cabinet had already approved the draft 2027 budgets of the state, the National Health Insurance Fund and the state public insurance system. In its statement following the meeting on 16 November, the Council of Ministers said:

“The government approved the draft State Budget Act of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027.”

The budget framework sets a minimum wage of €660 and a deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme of 3.5% of gross domestic product for 2027.

Sources: bta.bg