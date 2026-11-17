The Bulgarian Red Cross has denied that it is increasing the fee for mandatory first-aid training for learner drivers to 150 euros or extending the course to three days. The claims were circulated in reports stating that the change was due to take effect on January 1, 2027.

“The Bulgarian Red Cross has neither made nor announced any such decisions,” the organization said. It pointed out that the information is false and that references to unnamed industry sources cannot replace verification with the institution whose decisions are being reported.

What has been announced so far

The reason for the denial was an article published by “Flagman” on November 15, claiming that the fee would increase from 96 to 150 euros and that the training would be conducted over three days. The article stated that the information came from unnamed industry sources and was unofficial.

The Bulgarian Red Cross is urging the media outlet that published the original claim, as well as the outlets that republished it, to make corrections. The organization is calling on learner drivers to obtain information about the terms and prices solely through its official information channels.

The applicable rules define training for learner drivers as mandatory before a motor vehicle driving licence can be issued. Following the changes that took effect on January 26, 2026, the course lasts for two consecutive days of six instructional hours each. It includes a theoretical and a practical component and concludes with a written test and a practical task.

At present, the Bulgarian Red Cross has announced no decision to introduce a fee of 150 euros or a three-day course from the beginning of 2027. Therefore, learner drivers should not regard the circulated information as a confirmed change.

Sources: dnesplus.bg, actualno.com, flagman.bg