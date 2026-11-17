“A predator can only be deterred by force” – this is how Tsvetlin Yovchev summed up his earlier position on the war in Ukraine. Against the backdrop of a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in the Black Sea, the former chairman of the State Agency for National Security warned that Bulgaria must act together with its allies rather than rely solely on diplomatic reactions.

Yovchev told NOVA NEWS that the country must hold consultations with Romania, NATO and the European Union as soon as possible and that a mechanism must be created to protect maritime traffic. According to him, the incidents in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone are already putting to the test not only the response of individual institutions, but also the entire national security system.

His warning comes after new incidents in the area. On November 17, the vessel GAS HUSKY sank approximately 50 miles east of Byala, with military personnel and aircraft taking part in the search-and-rescue operation for the crew. A day earlier, the cargo ship BETUL 8 issued a distress signal approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. Vessels from the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea were dispatched in connection with the incident.

The risk to ports and trade

According to Yovchev, any restriction or temporary closure of the ports would have serious consequences for the Bulgarian economy. He pointed out that around 40% of imports from countries outside the European Union, as well as a significant portion of exports, pass through the country’s two main seaports.

“If these processes continue and operations are hampered, or, God forbid, the ports are closed for a certain period of time, this could lead to extremely serious economic consequences for Bulgaria. We could even enter a recession,” said the former interior minister.

Yovchev stressed that actions against unmanned vessels outside territorial waters could be interpreted as interference in the military conflict. Therefore, he believes that decisions must be coordinated within NATO and the European Union.

A lack of resources for long-range response

According to him, reconnaissance aircraft and AWACS systems make it possible to detect and track vessels and drones, but Bulgaria does not have sufficient resources to respond effectively at a considerable distance from the coast.

That is why Yovchev is calling for a new defence doctrine covering territorial waters, the exclusive economic zone, the coastline and airspace. He also called for closer coordination between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

In previous attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea, the Bulgarian authorities have not announced conclusive evidence of who was behind them. In his comments, Yovchev has said that, in his view, the trail leads to Russia, but acknowledges that such an assessment must be supported by convincing evidence.

Sources: nova.bg, fakti.bg