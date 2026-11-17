The transport tunnel in Sofia’s Lyulin district will be washed on November 17 and 18, the Sofia Municipality announced. The work will be carried out between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., when the restriction is expected to cause the least disruption to traffic.

A water tanker with a hose will be used to clean the section of Tsaritsa Yoanna Boulevard between Dr. Petar Dertliev Boulevard and Vardar Boulevard, known as the Lyulin transport tunnel. Temporary traffic arrangements will be introduced for the duration of the washing.

“Washing the transport tunnels is part of the regular activities aimed at maintaining a cleaner urban environment and reducing pollution on the street infrastructure,” the Sofia Municipality said.

During the specified hours, the entry of motor vehicles into the section will be prohibited. Buses on night line N1 will be exempt. Road signs indicating the temporary traffic arrangements will be installed on site.

The Sofia Inspectorate will monitor the implementation of the work on site. The municipality urged drivers to comply with the restrictions and drive with increased caution. The tunnel in Lyulin was also washed in August 2026.

Sources: bta.bg