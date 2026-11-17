The accumulated budget deficit is putting Bulgaria in a difficult period, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Aleksandar Pulev said in an interview with NOVA. According to him, the government is trying to combine measures to support households and businesses with spending cuts and the allocation of funds for reforms and investments.

Pulev announced a package of measures worth €2 billion for households, industry and non-household energy consumers. He described the situation as an unprecedented energy crisis and said that the International Energy Agency considers it the biggest in the history of humanity.

“Heating and gas bills will not increase. This is our promise to households during the difficult heating season,” the minister said.

Support for businesses in exchange for investments in energy security

The measures provide support for energy-intensive industries and around 500,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Pulev specified that companies would have to reinvest 50% of the funds they receive in energy security measures. According to him, the aim is for businesses to increase their productivity and competitiveness, rather than use the aid solely to cover current expenses.

Among the economic priorities, the minister highlighted the modernization of infrastructure and the development of industrial zones in Shumen, Vidin, Burgas and other cities. The government is also conducting advanced negotiations with international companies from the automotive sector to produce complete vehicles in Bulgaria, rather than just individual components.

Staff cuts in the administration and a dispute over the deficit

“Debt in itself is not a bad thing. The most important thing is what it will be used for,” Aleksandar Pulev said.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced that cuts have already been made to a total of 5,000 positions in the administration. Of these, 120 are at the Ministry of Economy. According to Pulev, the funds from the debt should be directed toward reforms and investments that will stimulate economic growth.

He also commented on criticism of the draft budget for 2027, as well as the report by S&P Global Ratings. Pulev said that Bulgaria’s credit rating had not changed and that the country was far from a debt spiral. According to him, however, the report highlights the need for stricter control over the budget deficit.

The minister accused the previous government of accumulating unpaid liabilities. He pointed out that audit reports by the National Audit Office showed the existence of contracts without secured financing. Pulev described the draft budget for 2027 as “the best social budget in recent years”.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg